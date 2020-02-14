Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Valentine’s Day was all about love, flowers and all good things; See PHOTOS

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated their first Valentine’s Day since making their relationship Insta-official by sharing photos on social media. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a Btown couple who until last year had kept their relationship under wraps but decided to make it official soon after rumours of their wedding started doing rounds, and come to mind. The two Bollywood stars made it Insta-official last year on Arjun’s birthday when Malaika posted an adorable photo with him and penned a sweet note for him. Since then, the two are often seen hanging out together and on Valentine’s Day too, the duo spent a day together.

On Valentine’s Day, Malaika and Arjun, though did not share photos with each other, they shared some photos of the same things which led fans to believe that they are indeed celebrating it together. Malaika shared a photo of a beautiful sculpture of a boy and girl with chocolate-coated strawberries lying at the bottom. Soon Arjun too shared the same sculpture and left fans in awe of their adorable posts. The boy in the sculpture seemed to be handing over his heart to the girl and it surely made Malaika and Arjun’s fans go all gaga over it.

Malaika even shared another photo in which one can see a table with all the drool-worthy food dishes and chocolate-coated strawberries. Along with this, once can spot a bottle of champagne, coconut water and red roses to go along with it. Indeed all those things together make Malaika and Arjun’s Valentine’s day celebration a romantic affair. Meanwhile, last year, rumours of their wedding had taken over social media when the two decided to go public about their affair. Time and again, the two have denied the marriage rumours and have mentioned that they just want to spend time with each other. A while back, Malaika and Arjun also partied along with Amrita Arora and friends in Goa and photos of the two painted social media red with love.

