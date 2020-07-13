Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share Monday motivation and internet can’t get over their same Instagram posts

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

We always used to love the paparazzi photos of lovebirds and , however, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, what fans are missing are their photos as they are, just like all of us, quarantining at their respective homes. But what is interesting is that Malaika often crashes Arjun’s Instagram Live sessions and also, leaves lovey-dovey comments on his post and today, these lovebirds shared the same quote on Instagram stories, which were indeed, words of wisdom which read, “Wrinkles mean you laughed, grey hair means you cared and scars mean you lived.”

Well, the quote is absolutely bang on and two, we loved how they have been sharing same posts on their Instagram stories. That said, on Saturday, Arjun Kapoor stepped out after four months of lockdown to shoot for a project as the Ki & Ka actor shared a photo on social media to inform his fans about the same and Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun’s future co-star, left a comment on his photo asking Arjun that now since things are getting back to normal, they should complete their film.

We all know that Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other since a long time and on Arjun’s quarantine birthday, Malaika wished her ‘sunshine’ by sharing Arjun’s photo on social media. Talking about their relationship, Arjun had said that he and Malaika decided to come out about their relationship because they feel that the media has given them dignity. “You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” Arjun had said.

