  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share Monday motivation and internet can’t get over their same Instagram posts

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.
1810 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share Monday motivation and internet can’t get over their same Instagram posts Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share Monday motivation and internet can’t get over their same Instagram posts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We always used to love the paparazzi photos of lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, however, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, what fans are missing are their photos as they are, just like all of us, quarantining at their respective homes. But what is interesting is that Malaika often crashes Arjun’s Instagram Live sessions and also, leaves lovey-dovey comments on his post and today, these lovebirds shared the same quote on Instagram stories, which were indeed, words of wisdom which read, “Wrinkles mean you laughed, grey hair means you cared and scars mean you lived.”

Well, the quote is absolutely bang on and two, we loved how they have been sharing same posts on their Instagram stories. That said, on Saturday, Arjun Kapoor stepped out after four months of lockdown to shoot for a project as the Ki & Ka actor shared a photo on social media to inform his fans about the same and Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun’s future co-star, left a comment on his photo asking Arjun that now since things are getting back to normal, they should complete their film.

We all know that Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other since a long time and on Arjun’s quarantine birthday, Malaika wished her ‘sunshine’ by sharing Arjun’s photo on social media. Talking about their relationship, Arjun had said that he and Malaika decided to come out about their relationship because they feel that the media has given them dignity. “You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” Arjun had said.

Check out Malaika and Arjun Kapoor's same Instagram post here:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement