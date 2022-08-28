Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor make a sparkling exit from Arpita Mehta & Kunal Rawal’s wedding

Celebrity designers Arpita Mehata and Kunal Rawal are finally married! The couple held their long wedding bash as celebrities from B-town floated in to celebrate the two throughout their elaborate wedding rituals. From the star-studded Mehendi party to their pre-wedding dance-filled bash, all A-listers enjoyed their selves as the couple tied the knot.

One such eye-catching pair was the industry's most coveted couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Throughout the weekend, videos and snaps of the couple having the time of their lives at the celebrations have been circulating on the Internet as fans of the couple wait for more updates. And to that, we say your wish is our command. New pictures of Malaika and Arjun leaving the happening wedding have surfaced as the couple was snapped leaving the venue hand-in-hand.

In the clicks, Malaika was spotted wearing a shimmery golden co-ord piece consisting of a tank top that she preferred to tuck into her matching trouser. The diva paired her comfy outfit with a pair of white sneakers as she further bedazzled her glowing outfit with what seemed like a gold choker around the neck. For her makeup, Malaika kept it basic and went for neutral to warm tones, perfectly pairing her look with her flowing brown hair. Accompanying Malla was her hunky beau Arjun who opted for a simple cream kurta with a similarly toned lower going in tune with the traditional theme. The actor accessorized his fit with a long necklace that complimented his deep neckline.

Check out snaps of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor leaving Arpita Mehta & Kunal Rawal's wedding below:

