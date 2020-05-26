Malaika Arora and pet Casper’s talk about ‘lockdown 4.0’ is all of us right now; See PHOTO

Malaika Arora shares a photo with pooch Casper wherein the two are seen talking about lockdown 4.0. Take a look

, as we speak, is in quarantine with son and pet Casper, and although we don’t get to see new gym photos of the diva, what is keeping us busy are her social media posts. Yes, from sharing candid selfies, sun-kissed photos with son Arhaan to workout videos, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been updating her fans with her quarantine routine and today, Malaika shared a photo with her pooch Casper wherein the two are see talking about the lockdown and while Casper is lovingly looking at Malaika, she says, “Wat u looking at Casper?? I don’t know when this lockdown is gonna end?, and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Lockdown 4.0 ..... #casperdiaries #stayhomestaysafe…”

We all know that during the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been posting photos wearing kaftan, and recently, Malaika took forward Bebo’s ‘Kaftan series’ and posted a photo sporting a kaftan. Yes, Kareene Kapoor's "kaftan series" inspired her bestie Malaika Arora to wear a kaftan and taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora shared a selfie and a boomerang, in which she can be seen wearing a kaftan and sporting a no make-up look. Alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressential…”

Now we all know that Malaika Arora and are dating each other and often, when they are quizzed about their marriage plans, they have always maintained that they are in no hurry to get married and that whenever they plan to get married, they’d inform everyone.

Check out Malaika Arora's photo with her pet Casper here:

