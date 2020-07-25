Malaika Arora and Salman Khan have THIS in common and it has a Hum Aapke Hain Koun connection; See PHOTO

Currently, Malaika Arora is seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer and today, she posted a photo on Instagram wherein she is seen walking the streets with her pet

After shootings of fiction and non-fiction shows resumed in Mumbai, we spotted in the city as she stepped out to for her shoot and today, this 46-year-old actress was snapped walking with her pet Casper. Well, soon after, Malaiak Arora posted the paparazzi clicked photo on her Instagram channel, and wrote how she feels that Casper looks like Tuffy from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and on second thoughts, we totally agree to it.

Alongside the photo, Malaika’s caption read, “Just realised my Casper looks like #tuffy from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.” Well, we are sure that every movie-goer has seen and ’s blockbuster film- Hum aapke Hain Koun, and everyone is well familiar to Salman aka Prem’s dog in the film because well, he played a major role in the film to unite Prem and Nisha, isn’t it? Well, we are sure that even Tuffy would have agreed that he has found his look-alike in Casper. That said, yesterday, Malaika Arora was missing her girl gang and their outings together and so, she shared a photo with her OGs which was clicked just before the lockdown was imposed. In the throwback picture, Malaika is posing with her BFF's Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla.

Now on the work front, Malaika Arora started shooting for India's Best Dancer, wherein she is seen as a judge and ever since she has started her shoot, Malaika has been sharing BTS photos from the sets.

