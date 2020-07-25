  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora and Salman Khan have THIS in common and it has a Hum Aapke Hain Koun connection; See PHOTO

Currently, Malaika Arora is seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer and today, she posted a photo on Instagram wherein she is seen walking the streets with her pet
5140 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora and Salman Khan have THIS in common and it has a Hum Aapke Hain Koun connection; See PHOTOMalaika Arora and Salman Khan have THIS in common and it has a Hum Aapke Hain Koun connection; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After shootings of fiction and non-fiction shows resumed in Mumbai, we spotted Malaika Arora in the city as she stepped out to for her shoot and today, this 46-year-old actress was snapped walking with her pet Casper. Well, soon after, Malaiak Arora posted the paparazzi clicked photo on her Instagram channel, and wrote how she feels that Casper looks like Tuffy from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and on second thoughts, we totally agree to it.

Alongside the photo, Malaika’s caption read, “Just realised my Casper looks like #tuffy from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.” Well, we are sure that every movie-goer has seen Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s blockbuster film- Hum aapke Hain Koun, and everyone is well familiar to Salman aka Prem’s dog in the film because well, he played a major role in the film to unite Prem and Nisha, isn’t it? Well, we are sure that even Tuffy would have agreed that he has found his look-alike in Casper. That said, yesterday, Malaika Arora was missing her girl gang and their outings together and so, she shared a photo with her OGs which was clicked just before the lockdown was imposed. In the throwback picture, Malaika is posing with her BFF's Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla.

Now on the work front, Malaika Arora started shooting for India's Best Dancer, wherein she is seen as a judge and ever since she has started her shoot, Malaika has been sharing BTS photos from the sets.

Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora shares a perfect throwback picture with her girl gang & Kareena Kapoor Khan is all hearts for it

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement