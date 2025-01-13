Malaika Arora and Seema Kiran Sajdeh showcase true BFF goals as they hang out together, accompanied by sons Arhaan and Nirvaan
Seema Kiran Sajdeh recently took to her social media handle and posted a series of pictures with Malaika Arora accompanied by their sons Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan.
Malaika Arora and Seema Kiran Sajdeh have a lovely friendship that shines through in their outings together. Recently, photos emerged showing them having a fantastic time with their sons, Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan.
On January 13, Seema Kiran Sajdeh took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the best of times with Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora. They were joined by their sons Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan. The following slide was a video of Seema coming down the stairs, followed by another video and picture giving a peek into the guests joining them.
Seema also took some fun selfies with Malaika, Amrita, and a few other friends. One of the photos even gave a glimpse of the tasty treat they enjoyed during their outing.
Reacting to the post, Amrita Arora commented, "Seemus" and Malaika wrote, "Thank u @seemakiransajdeh love u" with multiple red-heart emojis.
In addition to this, several fans reacted to the post as a fan wrote, "Seema’s son can definitely make it in Bollywood. Looks great" and another fan called them, "Beautiful family beautiful girls" while a third fan noted, "Bhai ki family h."
During their latest outing, Seema looked gorgeous in a white top paired with denim pants and white sneakers. Malla stunned in a white crop top paired with black shorts and heels. Arhaan opted for a white shirt paired with matching pants, Nirvaan kept it causal in a black t-shirt with matching pants and white sneakers.
For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Seema Kiran are ex-wives of Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, respectively. While Malaika and Arbaaz have one son, Arhaan Khan, Sohail and Seema are parents to two sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohaan Khan.
Seema is a renowned fashion designer known for her appearance in drama reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
