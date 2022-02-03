Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma & others REACT to Arjun Kapoor’s emotional birthday wish for his mom

Arjun Kapoor has been a family man always and never shied away from expressing how much he loved his late mother. In many of his interviews and several social media posts, he has openly expressed his emotional side and spoken about how much he misses his mom. Well, today is her birth anniversary and taking to his Instagram handle last night Arjun shared an emotional note wishing his late mom on her birthday. Many of his industry friends including his girlfriend Malaika Arora has reacted to this post.

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of a wall on which there was a photo frame with a picture of his late mom. Right below there were some decorations with flowers and his pet dog standing looking at the frame. Sharing this picture, Arjun wrote a long note and expressed how much he misses her every single day. The moment he shared this picture, Malaika Arora took to the comments section to post a heart emoji. Other than her, Anushka Sharma, Radhika Madan, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurana, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza and others too posted several heart emojis to pay respect.

Take a look:

Talking about the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you & @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa... I miss saying ur name I miss your smell I miss being immature & having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side... I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us. Love you. Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son...”

ALSO READ: Wayback Wednesday: When Samantha surprised with sweet reply to her 'fanboy' Arjun Kapoor