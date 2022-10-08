Malaika Arora approves of Arjun Kapoor’s ‘on point’ fashion game; Fans call him the ‘most lucky guy’

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood and they have been grabbing the attention of netizens with their adorable PDA. Especially the couple’s social media posts with each other have been garnering attention after the actor spoke about his relationship with Malaika in detail on Koffee With Karan 7. The couple is currently holidaying in London and Arjun Kapoor has been treating both his and Malaika Arora’s fans and followers by dropping some cute pictures from their trip and we bet these pictures are melting the hearts of their fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika Arora has dropped a couple of pictures of her boyfriend gushing over his fashion game and we completely agree with her. In the pictures, we can see Arjun Kapoor wearing a grey coloured tee which is ripped on one side, he paired it with black joggers and layered it with a white coloured long coat. The actor completed his look with a black coloured beanie cap and white sports shoes and a sunglasses. Indeed Arjun looked handsome in these pictures. Sharing these pictures, Malaika wrote, “Fashion game on point @arjunkapoor.”