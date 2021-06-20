Malaika Arora on Arhaan Khan's gap year: I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well

Malaika Arora has opened up about her son’s break in between his education. The actress explained that during the gap year, she ensured that he utilized his time to the fullest.

Last year, ’s son completed his schooling and was supposed to go ahead with his higher studies. However, amid the prolonged Covid 19 pandemic, the actress was a little hesitant about sending the star kid just yet. Now, in a recent interview with the Times of India, Malaika has opened up about her son’s break in between his education. The actress explained that during the gap year, she ensured that he utilized his time to the fullest.

During the chat, Malaika explained that she didn’t want Arhaan to waste his time and try different things while he had the time. The actress spoke about the advice she gave him while he had taken a gap year. She said, "I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time." Malaika talked about how Arhaan had been making the most of his time as he enrolled in online classes and focused on physical fitness. “Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he’s driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle,” she added.

Malaika revealed that during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, she got to spend quality time with her son and called it the ‘most important thing’. During the chat, the actress said that every situation has its own positives and added, “We will cherish this phase because we’re getting abundant mamma-beta time before he gets on with his studies and his career.”

