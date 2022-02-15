Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor are still not over Valentine's Day rush & their cute Instagram banter is proof

Valentine’s Day 2022 was all about people expressing their love and appreciation for their close ones, and celebrating their precious existence. But here’s a thought - do we really need one particular day to tell our cherished ones that we love them? Not at all! So go ahead, tell them you love them on 15th February and the day after, and the day after! Want some inspo? Head over to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram handles. On Valentine’s morning, Malaika shared a photo in which she was seen hugging Arjun while he planted a sweet kiss on her forehead. Along with the photo, Malaika wrote, "Mine" with a heart emoticon. And wait - the story didn’t end there! The two had quite a cute banter session over it, and we are sure you will love it!

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun reposted Malaika’s story that gave credits to the friend who clicked the cute picture. Along with his story, Arjun wrote, “Love how I send you a picture & u beat me to it & post it.” Sharing this pic again, Malaika cutely wrote “Guiltyyyyyy”. Well, cute couple banter session? We absolutely stan it!

Check their banter HERE

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with HT, Arjun had spilled the beans about their plans for Valentine’s Day with Malaika. He stated that they believe in this day and make sure to celebrate it in a special way. “We always make sure we take our time for each other and make the most of this day. In our relationship, we’ve always tried to cherish every small, big moment and Valentine’s Day is always special for us because we try to do something unique and catch each other by surprise. I love surprising her and I think today also, there’ll be a surprise or two planned,” he added.

