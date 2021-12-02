Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor escape to the Maldives, indulge in exotic food & stunning beaches.

B-town's most prominent lovebirds are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. The couple may not post too many photos or often indulge in social media PDA, but they do delight their fans when snapped together. Turns out, the lovebirds have flown away to Maldives for a holiday and to spend some quality time amidst their hectic shoot schedules.

Taking to Instagram, both Arjun and Malaika shared a couple of snapshots from their holiday which included the stunning beaches, cool blue waters and exotic sunshine. The couple also indulged in some exotic food as they tucked into some great food. Malaika soaked in some ample sunshine from her villa and made sure to not miss her workout.

The fitness diva dropped a snap in her workout gear. She also snapped Arjun Kapoor scrolling through Instagram which the actor shared and wrote, "When she catches you swiping thru Instagram on holiday." Check out Malaika and Arjun's Maldives photos below:

