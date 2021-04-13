  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor extend warm wishes on Baisakhi & Gudi Padwa: Love, peace, good health to all

On the festivals of Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora took to social media to wish fans. The couple shared their warm wishes and hoped all are blessed with good health.
3939 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor extend warm wishes on Baisakhi & Gudi Padwa: Love, peace, good health to all
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Every year, Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa are celebrated with fervour in different parts of India. While Baisakhi holds importance in North India, Gudi Padwa is a special occasion as it marks a new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus and is celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa. On this day, wishes have been pouring in from Bollywood stars as well, and speaking of this, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have also taken to social media to extend wishes to all their fans for Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa. 

Malaika took to her Instagram story to share two template wishes along with a special note on the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi. The gorgeous star hoped that all fans are blessed with love and good health on the occasion. On the other hand, Arjun also shared two photos as he extended warm wishes to his fans on Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa. Arjun shared a photo that reads as, "Happy Gudi Padwa" and another one that wished fans, "Happy Baisakhi." 

Recently, Arjun was in the headlines owing to an expensive addition to his fleet of cars. The Bhoot Police star was snapped in the city with his new luxurious set of wheels and it left fans excited for the actor. 

Take a look at Arjun and Malaika's wishes:

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun were snapped together a week back on Easter at the former's house. The couple made heads turn in their stylish look for the day. On the work front, Arjun will be seen next in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, Arjun also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. 

Also Read|Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor announce first song ever, reveal 'The Good, The Bad, The Pretty' set to drop

Credits :Malaika Arora InstagramArjun Kapoor Instagram

You may like these
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make a stylish couple as they step out to enjoy Easter lunch with latter’s mom
Malaika Arora is a riot of colours in her Holi outfit; Snaps BF Arjun Kapoor staying fit even on a holiday
Arjun Kapoor misses his mom on her death anniversary with a note; Malaika Arora, Kriti & others send strength
Arjun Kapoor looks smitten by Malaika Arora as they join Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor at Amrita’s house party
WATCH: Malaika Arora is ‘twerking’ her way into the weekend and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor likes it
Malaika Arora spends family time with beau Arjun Kapoor as they head to her mother's house for a dinner; WATCH