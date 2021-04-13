Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor extend warm wishes on Baisakhi & Gudi Padwa: Love, peace, good health to all

On the festivals of Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora took to social media to wish fans. The couple shared their warm wishes and hoped all are blessed with good health.

Every year, Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa are celebrated with fervour in different parts of India. While Baisakhi holds importance in North India, Gudi Padwa is a special occasion as it marks a new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus and is celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa. On this day, wishes have been pouring in from Bollywood stars as well, and speaking of this, and have also taken to social media to extend wishes to all their fans for Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa.

Malaika took to her Instagram story to share two template wishes along with a special note on the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi. The gorgeous star hoped that all fans are blessed with love and good health on the occasion. On the other hand, Arjun also shared two photos as he extended warm wishes to his fans on Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa. Arjun shared a photo that reads as, "Happy Gudi Padwa" and another one that wished fans, "Happy Baisakhi."

Recently, Arjun was in the headlines owing to an expensive addition to his fleet of cars. The Bhoot Police star was snapped in the city with his new luxurious set of wheels and it left fans excited for the actor.

Take a look at Arjun and Malaika's wishes:

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun were snapped together a week back on Easter at the former's house. The couple made heads turn in their stylish look for the day. On the work front, Arjun will be seen next in Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, Arjun also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

