Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor groove to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash; WATCH

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others too attended the event.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 27, 2022 05:08 AM IST  |  492
Renowned Indian fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta threw their pre-wedding bash in the town on August 26. They are all set to tie the knot soon. They dated for a long time before taking their relationship a step further. Kunal and Arpita will get married on August 28. As per reports, their big day will be a private ceremony. However, ahead of their wedding, they threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends. Several A-listers from the industry made a striking appearance at the party.

From Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, celebrities glittered the event with their shimmery outfits. Now, a video is going viral on social media where Malaika Arora can be seen dancing with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and soon-to-be groom Kunal Rawal. They danced to the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. For the event, Malaika opted for a beautiful white lehenga while Arjun Kapoor chose an all-black ensemble.

Watch video here

As per the reports, Kunal and Aprita's wedding will take place on August 28, 2022, at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. It will be a private ceremony Kunal and Arpita dated for 10-long years before deciding to tie the knot. To note, singer and rapper Badshah will be performing a special set on their big day. The fashion designer-duo has closely worked with stars like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and others.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan grooves to ‘Garmi’ song as Badshah performs on stage at Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding bash; VIDEO

