Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Farhan-Shibani enjoy evening with David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor’s party-PICS

The semi-final World Cup match took place yesterday between India and New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and it marked the presence of several celebrities including football maestro David Beckham. Later, he was spotted leaving the stadium and arriving for actress Sonam Kapoor’s gala dinner party, which was hosted in his honor.

Recently, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, who also relished the fun-filled evening, have shared some inside pictures from the celebrations. Take a look inside.

Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor share photos with David Beckham from Sonam Kapoor’s party

After witnessing the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final match, which India won successfully, David Beckham was seen reaching for Sonam Kapoor’s party, which was dedicated to him. The star-studded celebration saw several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora and many others marking their attendance.

Recently, actress Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share photos of the party. The actress can be seen striking a pose with the football legend. Dropping the post, she wrote, “Did it for the kids …Swipe Not really So warm and gracious #ForeverFan.”

Actor Sanjay Kapoor too shared pictures with Beckham. While in the first one, he can be seen striking a pose with him, in the other pictures, he can be seen joined by Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar and Karisma Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Super evening at Sonam’s and Anands with David , family and friends.” His wife Maheep too shared glimpses of the ‘Ahhhhhmazing’ star-studded evening and thanked Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja for hosting the get-together.

Dropping the post, she wrote, “Ahhhhhmazing evening Family , Friends & the cherry on the cake DAVID BECKHAM !!!!!!! #SuchAGentleman Thank you my darling @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja.”

More about the World Cup semi-final 2023 match

The match was a highly anticipated one with several Bollywood celebrities including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, and several others cheering on Team India.

Held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on November 15 between India and New Zealand, the men in blue clinched their victory by defeating the other team by a whopping 70 runs.

