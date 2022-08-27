Malaika Arora is in awe of ‘handsome’ beau Arjun Kapoor as he dons an orange kurta in new PIC

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds made their relationship official a few years back, and ever since then, they have been grabbing fans' attention with their social media PDA and undeniable chemistry. Malaika and Arjun seldom shy away from expressing their love for each other, and today, netizens got a glimpse of the same when Malaika shared a photo of her beau and complimented him as well.

Malaika Arora compliments beau Arjun Kapoor

A few hours back, Malaika took to the story feature on her Instagram space and shared a photo of her beau Arjun Kapoor. The Ek Villain Returns actor can be seen looking effortlessly handsome as he donned an orange kurta with black denim pants. Sharing the photo on her stories, Malaika showered love and appreciation on Arjun as she wrote, ‘Handsome’. Arjun reshared Malaika’s story on his Instagram space and reacted with a purple heart emoji.

Take a look:

In other news, recently, Malaika and Arjun set the internet on fire with their chemistry as they danced to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa at designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. Malaika opted for a beautiful, embellished white lehenga while Arjun Kapoor chose an all-black ensemble. As soon as the video hit social media, it went viral in no time.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He now has Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer with Parineeti Chopra and Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

Malaika, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur and is often seen as a judge on television reality shows.

