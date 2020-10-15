Malaika Arora is a ball of happiness as she croons '99 Red Balloons' & wards off our mid week blues; WATCH

Malaika Arora took to social media to share a video of herself singing the song 99 Balloons. The diva shared the video and declared she was happy in the same.

Actress is among the stars who have managed to establish herself as a style icon. Every time, the diva steps out in the city, she manages to make heads turn with her chic style. Many young girls look up to her as a style icon and Malaika never fails to amaze them with her looks. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Malaika kept her fans updated via her social media handle. From sharing wellness tips to cute photos of chilling with her pet Casper, the star entertained everyone with her posts. And today, she appeared to be happy and she shared the same in a video.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a video of herself. In the cute video, the gorgeous star could be seen crooning a song 99 Balloons while swaying. She is seen clad in casuals with an oversized pair of spectacles. Her hair is left loose in the video and she can be seen enjoying herself as she croons the classic English number. With it, Malaika shared a GIF on her story and declared that she was happy. It read, "I'm Happy."

Seeing the cute video, fans were left wondering about what made the star chirpy and happy during the mid week. The actress recently returned to work after recovering successfully from COVID 19. When Malaika returned to the sets of India's Best Dancer, her co-judges Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur rejoiced. In her absence, Nora Fatehi had been judging the show. Recently, Farah Khan Kunder graced the dance show as a guest judge and Malaika shared videos of relishing her homemade food in her vanity van with other judges. The videos of Malaika, Farar, Geeta and Terence enjoying yummy food made by Main Hoon Na director went viral on social media.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s video:

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

