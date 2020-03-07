Malaika Arora bares her back in a throwback sun kissed photo from her beach vacay and we are in awe; PHOTO

Today, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a throwback sunkissed vacay photo; Take a look

Right in the morning, took to social media to share a throwback photo from her vacation and expressed a wish to go on a holiday amid sunsets and trees, and post Alia, we have longing for a vacation as this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress took to Instagram to share a photo from her beach vacation wherein she is seen baring her back. Alongside the sunkissed photo, Malaika wrote, “Looking ahead n beyond ...... #sunshinestateofmind..”

Besides working out in the gym, Malaika Arora makes sure to spend ample time with her family and friends, and while a few days back, Malaika Arora was snapped with beau as they stepped out to celebrate Malaika’s mothers birthday, she was later snapped with BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Amrita Arora for a lunch date as the two got into one car and headed for a girls day out.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Now since is often seen hanging out with Arjun Kapor, during a recent interview, Malaika Arora was asked about Arhaan’s stance on her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika had said that she is happy that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today as she has had that conversation with her son.

Check out Malaika Arora's vacay photo here:

