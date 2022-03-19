Malaika Arora beams with joy as she reunites with son Arhaan Khan in New York; PIC

Malaika Arora is one of the actresses who are quite active on social media. She makes sure to timely update her fans with her professional as well as personal life. The ‘Chhaiyya Chhaiyya’ fame recently took to her social media handle and shared a selfie from an airplane as she jetted off to New York. To note, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan is pursuing his studies there. Just a while back, Malaika dropped a snap of Arhaan on her Instagram stories as she finally met him after a month. “Reunited”, wrote Malaika on the picture with a heart emoticon.

Arhaan returned to India during his winter break in December and spent quality time with his parents and friends. It was just last month, when Arhaan packed his bags and jetted off to the US post his break. The ex-couple Malaika and Arbaaz both came to the airport to drop their son and bid him goodbye.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways in 2017. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her thoughts and revealed how important it was for her to be a single working mother rather than just being a single mother.

“When I took that decision or that step to be a single mother, I didn’t (pause). At that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how you gonna manage I think that’s a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it is something I have to take on. I have to be responsible. I have a son, he is growing up, he needs me more than ever. I have to be that right example. I have to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time let him make his own mistakes. Yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions. But I also felt that I had to take one day at a time. I couldn’t take giant leaps because that is just not possible. I had to see what every day would unfold for me. At that point, the only thinking about I needs to be, not if I am a single mother but I need to be a working single mother. For me, that was more important,” she had said.

