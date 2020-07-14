Malaika Arora & beau Arjun Kapoor are all smiles as they are joined by Kriti & Rajkummar in a throwback photo

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor partied with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao and the throwback photo is going viral on social media

and beau were often papped in the city, however, sadly, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, these lovebirds are quarantining at their respective homes, and today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora posing with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Thanks to fan clubs, this unseen photo has Malaika Arora steal the limelight as she poses with Arjun, Kriti and Rajkummar and looks like, this photo is from a wedding as everyone is dressed to the nines.

Yesterday, Malaika Arora was papped in the city as she stepped out with her pooch for an evening walk and in the photos, this 46-year-old actress was seen wearing a breezy white kaftan dress with sneakers. A few weeks back, Malaika Arora took to Instagram express a sense of anxiety when WHO had revealed that the Coronavirus was airborne and could stay in air for 8 hours. Reacting to this news, Malaika wrote, “When does this nightmare end?”

As we speak, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Covid-19 and while the father and son duo have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital’s isolation ward, Aishwarya and her daughter are quarantining at their Mumbai home. Also, ’s bungalow has been sealed after her security guard tested positive and as per reports, Rekha, too, will undergo the COVID test. Earlier, Malaika's building, too, was sealed after a resident testd positive for COVID 19

Check out Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti and Rajkummar's photo here:

ALSO READ Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share Monday motivation and internet can’t get over their same Instagram posts

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×