Malaika Arora begins Christmas prep as she shares a sneak peek of her mistletoe and fancy festive decor

December is undoubtedly 's favourite month as the fitness diva has been in holiday mode ever since the beginning of the month. With Christmas just days away, Malaika has officially started prepping for the festival. She took to social media to reveal what her Christmas decor looked like. While Malaika did not share a glimpse of her Christmas tree, she began the festive decorations by hanging her mistletoe on the door.

Sharing the photos, Malaika's mistletoe was a pretty sight as it was full of pine cones, bows and fall leaves. Apart from the mistletoe, Malaika also revealed what her festive crockery looked like. From reindeer shaped platter to a Christmas tree platter, Malaika definitely knows how to do the festival right. She also decorated her glass cake cloche with lights and a big red bow.

Not just Malaika, but her entire family celebrates Christmas with much gusto as her mother Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Catholic. Take a look at Malaika's Christmas prep below:

Meanwhile, apart from looking forward to the festival, Malaika is also regularly keeping up with her gym workout and managing her yoga business. The paparazzi often spot Malaika in the suburbs as she goes about her day. Malaika and boyfriend also have been upping the social media PDA. Just last month, Malaika had shared a loved up picture with Arjun from their Dharamshala trip and adorably confessed, "Never a dull moment when ur around.."

Take a look:

