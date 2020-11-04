Malaika Arora begins her day with ‘morning cuddles’ with her pet Casper and drives away her mid week blues

Malaika Arora is one doting pet parent as she often shares cute photos of Casper on social media. On Wednesday, she did the same and began her morning with a cute picture with her pet dog.

Actor is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. The gorgeous diva keeps herself fit and healthy as she follows her fitness regimen religiously. Whenever Malaika shares her tips and tricks on social media, fans take it seriously and often love her suggestions. Not just this, Malaika also uses social media to give fans a sneak peek inside her life with her son and pet Casper. Speaking of this, she recently shared a cute photo with her pet dog that will melt your heart.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika dropped a cute glimpse of herself with her pet. In the photo, we could see Malaika hiding behind her pet Casper while they lazed around at home in the morning. The cute photo surely will tug at every pet parent's heart. The gorgeous star often shares adorable photos with her pet when she heads out with it for a walk. The bond between Malaika and her pet dog surely leaves everyone in awe.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Eye for an eye morning cuddles." The diva has been spending time at home post her COVID 19 recovery and heads only out for shooting her show, India's Best Dancer. When Malaika was down with COVID 19, her place on the show was temporarily taken over by Nora Fatehi. Along with Malaika, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur are a part of the judges' panel. Whenever Malaika heads for shoots, she shares photos of her OOTD and leaves fans awestruck by her style.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photo:

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

