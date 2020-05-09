Malaika Arora begins her weekend on a positive note; Says ‘Find your sanity in these insane times’

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a happy photo on Instagram on Saturday morning. The diva began her weekend on a thoughtful note. Check it out.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, negativity and fake news are rampant. However, Bollywood stars often use social media to spread positivity amid the time of crisis and speaking of this, has been sharing good vibes with fans via her social media handles. From enjoying cooking in lockdown to spending time with her son to chilling with her pet dog Casper, Malaika has been trying to make the most of the lockdown period and has been sharing updates on social media.

On Saturday, Malaika took to Instagram to share a stunning and happy photo of herself. In the same, she is seen laughing her heart out. Clad in a white sling top, the diva painted a happy picture as she seemed to be caught in the frame in a candid moment of laughter. The beaming smile of hers, Malaika urged fans to try to find things that keep them sane amid the insanity of COVID 19 or Coronavirus. With this, she tried to spread positivity amid the global pandemic.

Malaika captioned her photo as, “Find ur sanity in these insane times .....#stayhomestaysafe.” Her close friend, Sophie Choudry commented on the same. She wrote, “My beautiful Neighbour.” Fans also loved Malaika’s gorgeous smile and praised her for sharing positive messages amid the lockdown.

Check out Malaika Arora’s photo:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, the diva has been busy with her workouts at home. Not just this, Malaika also has been sharing what all she is cooking these days on social media. A while back, she shared a video of making ladoos at home. Amid the lockdown, the diva is missing her sister Amrita Arora and mom as well. She shared a photo of them a few days back.

