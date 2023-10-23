Malaika Arora Birthday: Munni Badnaam Hui to Maahi Ve; 5 dance numbers of actress that still make fans groove

Malaika Arora is a diva, a yogini, a fashion icon, and an impeccable dancer. Time and again she has impressed her fans with her flawless moves and made many songs top the chart. Obviously, when we talk about her dancing skills, the peppy song Chaiyya Chaiyya immediately comes to our minds, and rightly so. The model and host has definitely done a commendable job dancing on top of a moving train along with Shah Rukh Khan that was featured in the film Dil Se. However, there are a couple more dance numbers of the actress that still make fans groove.

On Malaika Arora’s birthday (October 23), take a look at some of the iconic songs she has grooved to in her career

Maahi Ve from the movie Kaante

There’s hardly anyone who can dance like actress Malaika Arora. When she appeared in the song Maahi Ve from the film the 2002 action-thriller film Kaante, she made everyone awestruck. What got people talking about her skills is the way she aces the pole dance in the peppy number sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Richa Sharma. Malaika also portrayed the role of Lisa in the film.

Munni Badnaam Hui in Dabangg

While all of her songs are iconic and evergreen, Munni Badnaam Hui has a separate fan following. It’s very difficult to not groove to the fun song once it’s played. The song was featured in the 2010 movie Dabangg starring Salman Khan and is sung by Mamta Sharma and Aishwarya Nigam.

Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2

From Munni, she became Anarkali in the action-comedy film Housefull 2. In the fun song, her facial expressions won the cake. The track was sung by ace duo Mamta Sharma and Sukhwinder Singh.

Honth Rasiley in Welcome

While the 2007 comedy film Welcome is loved by many, Malaika’s special appearance in the fun song Honth Rasiley made it even more popular. It was sung by an impressive ensemble of singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Anand Raj Anand, and Shreya Ghoshal.

Fashion Khatam Muhjpe from Dolly Ki Doli

Malaika Arora as Miss Ragini will leave to grooving and dancing. Her energy, expressions, and bang-on lip-syncing made it a hit song. Mamta Sharma, Wajid and Shabab Sabri sang the song.

Pinkvilla family wishes Malaika Arora, a very happy birthday!

