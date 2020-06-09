Malaika Arora blessed our feed with her latest workout photo as she nails halasana; Internet loves it

Today, Malaika Arora took to social media to give us a sneak-peek of her workout regime; Take a look

is a die-hard yoga lover and her social media channel is proof of the same. From posting workout videos to photos of her various yoga asanas, this 46-year-old actress often shares her fitness routine on Instagram and today, after a long time, Malaika blessed our feed with a workout photo as she is seen doing the ‘halasana’, wearing a blue sports bra and yoga pants. In the photo, Malaika Arora nails the halasana and alongside the photo, Malaika penned down the benefits of the pose, as she wrote, “Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts.”

Besides working out, Malaika Arora has been cooking amid the lockdown and also sharing unseen photos with her Instafam. A few days back, Malaika shared a throwback photo with her son, and in the photo, the mother son duo were seen enjoying a beach vacation and alongside the photo, Malaika Arora wrote, “#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )... don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass #weallinthistogether.”

Prior to the lockdown, we used to often snap Malaika and beau together, however, during the nationwide lockdown, since everyone is home, fans aren’t getting photos of the lovebirds and therefore, during a recent Live interaction with fans on Instagram, fans asked Arjun about his marriage plans and to this, the Panipat actor had said, e has no plans of getting married as of now, and when he plans to tie the knot, he will inform the world. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Said Arjun, adding, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi…”

Check out Malaika Arora's latest post as she attempts a yoga asana:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora casts a spell on beau Arjun Kapoor in her black avatar as the actor drops a fiery comment

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×