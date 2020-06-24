Malaika Arora ‘blurs out the noise’ as she reminisces good old days with son Arhaan in a throwback photo

Today, Malaika Arora took to social media to give us a sneak-peek of her workout regime; Take a look

is a die-hard yoga lover and her social media channel is proof of the same. From posting workout videos to photos of her various yoga asanas, this 46-year-old actress often shares her fitness routine on Instagram and amid quarantine, since Malaika Arora is working out at home, she often blesses our feed with workout photos and videos and today, not a workout photo, but this Munni Badnaam actress posted a throwback photo from her archives which has her son and the actress look out of the window, in what looks like from the room of a hotel and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let's focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes.”

In the said photo, while Malaika is seen posing in a bathrobe, her son is seen sporting a casual look. Also, a few days back, Malaika Arora shared another throwback photo with her son, and in the photo, the mother son duo were seen enjoying a beach vacation and alongside the photo, Malaika Arora wrote, “#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )... don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass #weallinthistogether.” Also, a few days back, Malaika Arora’s building in Mumbai was sealed after someone tested positive of the novel Coronavirus, and later, Malaika thanked the government for sanitizing the building and taking care of the residents.

We all know that Malaika Arora is in a relationship with Ki & Ka actor , and during a recent Live interaction with fans on Instagram, when a fan asked Arjun about his marriage plans, the Panipat actor said that he has no plans of getting married as of now, and when he plans to tie the knot, he will inform the world. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Said Arjun, adding, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi…”

Check out Malaika Arora's post with son Arhaan here:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora casts a spell on beau Arjun Kapoor in her black avatar as the actor drops a fiery comment

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×