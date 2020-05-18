Malaika Arora boomerangs and spins into a ‘new dawn’ as she shares a pensive note amid the lockdown

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a throwback boomerang of herself on the beach. The diva also penned a pensive note along with it about a new day and hope. Check it out.

Amid the lockdown, many Bollywood celebs have been spending time with their loved ones at home. Some of them even have been reflecting on thoughts and have been doing things that they didn’t get time to do before. Speaking of this, has been making the most of the lockdown as she is spending time with her son and her pet dog Casper. Often, Malaika shares her routine amid the lockdown on social media and leaves fans in awe of her. From cooking to working out, the diva isn’t missing out on anything.

On Monday, however, Malaika took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback boomerang from one of her trips to the beach. In the video, we can see Malaika clad in white beachwear with black shades. The diva is seen spinning from one spot to another in the same and enjoying her time at the beach. Her hair is tied neatly in a bun as she spins in the boomerang and enjoys herself at the beach beneath the glorious sun.

Also Read|Malaika Arora looks delightful as she clicks a quarantine selfie rocking a red lip and we love it; See PHOTO

Along with this, Malaika also shared her thoughts about the lockdown and how it will all help the world to move towards the new dawn. Malaika wrote, “Spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to comeback where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this 'out of control spin' and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us again. #anewdawn#anewday#stayhomestaysafe.”

Check out Malaika Arora’s latest post:

Meanwhile, the diva has been spending time at home and often she video calls her sister, Amrita Arora and best friend Malaika Arora. A few weeks back, Malaika, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and Kareena video called each other and enjoyed a season of Four More Shots Please. Even amid the lockdown, the divas are ensuring they catch up with each other via video calls.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×