Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor 'best boyfriend': He’s my biggest cheerleader, always has my back

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The duo has been dating each other for quite some time now. Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official on Instagram a few years back, and ever since then, they have been in the limelight. The lovebirds seldom fail to grab fans’ attention with their undeniable chemistry and never shy away about expressing their love for each other. Now, in a new interview, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star called Arjun the 'best boyfriend' and also said that he is her 'biggest cheerleader.'

Talking to Masala! Malaika talked about the best thing about her bond with her boyfriend Arjun and said: "He is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun."