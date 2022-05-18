Malaika Arora calls her childhood 'tumultuous'; Says wants to be known as woman who lived life 'queen-sized'

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest and most stunning actresses in Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, the Chaiyya Chaiyaa star shared a new cover for a magazine on her Instagram handle on Wednesday and it has left her fans in awe. In a conversation with Grazia India, the actress spoke about her childhood and talked about the tough times she has faced.

The actress called her childhood wonderful and said that it was not easy and she also describes her childhood as 'tumultuous'. She said that her tough times also taught her some important lessons too. Malaika said that her parents' separation allowed her to observe her mother through a new lens. "I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead," said Arora.

Further, Malaika also revealed that she wants to be known as the woman who lived her life queen-sized and on her terms. "The trajectory of my life should inspire people to take charge of their circumstances,” she said.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Malaika shared a picture with her sister-actress Amrita Arora and her mother Joyce Arora on Instagram as they are currently vacationing in the Himalayas. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote: "Ananda = Happiness. I dont know what else to say. In a place that makes me happy, with the people that make me happy, there's not much more I can ask for. Its rare that someone captures a picture so candid at a time so perfect that you just know this one's going to go into the "Cant believe I am surrounded by so much love" pile. Home is Mum. Home is US."

