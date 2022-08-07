Malaika Arora calls Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Amrita Arora her 'life'; Wishes to gift them a show

Malaika Arora and her girl squad Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most stylish girl gangs in Bollywood. They often take out time from their busy schedules and meet each other shelling out major friendship goals for fans to follow. The group is very tight and often makes headlines with their lavish gatherings and whenever they step out, heads are bound to turn. Malaika, Kareena, Amrita, and Karisma are well-known for their impeccable sense of style.

Recently, the Chaiyya Chaiyaa star opened up about her friendship with her girl squad Kareena, Amrita, and Karisma. Calling them her 'life', she revealed wanting to gift a show to them. Malaika, who met with a car accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza in Mumbai on April 2 recalled how her girl gang was worried for her. She said that when she returned home from the hospital, every day they’d be here, at her house, cheering me and ensuring that she was taken care of and was doing fine. "They would leave their routines aside and spend time with me. They were pampering me and making me laugh. Their presence and prayers also gave me the strength to get back on my feet soon. I feel grateful for having them in my life," said Malaika.

Malaika said that they are all incredibly strong women and the reason their bond is so special is because they were all brought up in a similar way, where their mothers have been focal points of their lives. She added: "They’ve shaped us into who we are. If I had it my way, I would have gifted the four of us a show, which would be as lively and unapologetic as we are.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Malaika graced an event in the city of Mumbai and looked breathtaking in a bodycon red gown.

