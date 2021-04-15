Malaika Arora calls large crowd gathering during Kumbh Mela shocking; Says ‘We stay in, we stay safe’

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to express displeasure over large crowd gatherings that were seen during the festival. Take a look.

The recent Kumbh Mela festival saw the gathering of hundreds amidst the ongoing pandemic. According to news reports, more than 1,700 people were found to be Covid-19 positive in just 2 days in Haridwar. Photos and videos of the same have been widely circulated online and have led to outrage on social media. The incident has also led to debates especially after the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in India. Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the large crowd gatherings that were seen during the festival.

took to her Instagram story to share a picture of an assembly of people out on the streets during the on-going pandemic. The actress voiced her opinion regarding the same and wrote, “It’s a pandemic But This…. #shockinggggg” Shortly after Malaika expressed her displeasure, she shared another post which puts emphasis on the gravity of the situation. Sharing the picture, the star wrote, “We stay in, We stay safe! Pls think about the people around you guys… We are not invincible.” The actress wrote the informative message in all caps.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s posts:

Reports suggest that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute to the apike in the Coronavirus cases. Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha delivered a statement about the situation in which he said that the figures that were obtained were over a period of 5 days. He also added that results from both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test were included. The Kumbh Mela is set to last till April 30.

Also Read| Malaika Arora poses with an enormous ring & glass of bubbly; Fans ask 'did you and Arjun Kapoor get engaged?'

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

Share your comment ×