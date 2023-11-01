Malaika Arora can’t stop gushing over BF Arjun Kapoor as he walks the ramp: ‘Just looking like a wow’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one such celebrity couple who isn’t shy or hesitant to express their love for one another. Ever since they made their relationship Instagram official a few years ago, they have been frequently posting mushy pictures together. They both recently attended an event last night, and Malaika was Arjun’s biggest cheerleader as he walked the ramp.

Malaika Arora swoons over Arjun Kapoor’s smile

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her and Arjun Kapoor, posing with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. The picture seems to be from the after-party. Heaping praise on her boyfriend, she wrote, “Wat an awesome show n Wat a hottttt show stopper.” In another story, she shared his picture from the ramp walk, and wrote, “Ufffffff that smile @arjunkapoor Hotstepper (fire emoji).”

Meanwhile, she also hopped on the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend as she complimented Arjun Kapoor. Sharing a video clip of Arjun’s ramp walk, Malaika wrote, “Just looking like a wow !!!! @arjunkapoor.” Check out her Instagram stories below.

A number of celebrities such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and others were present at the star-studded event last night. Pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media.

About Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora kept their relationship hush-hush for many years. Rumors of them dating started circulating in 2019 after they were spotted together on several occasions. Finally, in June 2019, Malaika made their relationship Insta-official as she wished Arjun on his birthday with a mushy post.

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s film Kuttey, has Ajay Bahl’s directorial The Lady Killer next. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, Arjun will also be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s film Meri Patni Ka Remake, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

