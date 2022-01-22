Malaika Arora can't stop gushing over BF Arjun Kapoor's latest stylish picture: Handsome much

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often capture their fans’ attention whenever they indulge in cute social media PDAs. Fans love how Malaika and Arjun hype each other up. Speaking of which, on Saturday, the ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared his stylish picture. In the photograph, Arjun can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt and added a cool pair of shades to complete his look.

“Ok so the song & image have no connection whatsoever... I’m just a filmy keeda who loves his 90s retro vibe...Yup the song is from 1996 that’s 25 years ago... feel old yet ???”, wrote Arjun alongside his post. The ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor’s new post captivated fans’ hearts and they flooded the comment section with compliments. One of the users said, “I remember dancing on this song as a kid.” Another one added, “My heart”. Among many other fans, Arjun’s girlfriend and actress Malaika Arora too commented on the picture. She couldn’t stop gushing over her beau’s cool click and wrote, “Handsome Much”.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the movie ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’. He also appeared opposite Parineeti Chopra in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. He last worked in the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor has several projects lined up. Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller.

Whereas, Malaika was last seen on the judges' panel of India's Best Dancer new season.

