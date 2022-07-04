Malaika Arora can't take her eyes off beau Arjun Kapoor as he spends time with his niece; PHOTO

Arjun Kapoor is an actor who is known for his presence on social media. The actor often treats fans with stunning pics, be it from his on set fun, movie announcement, family moments, his vacation, romantic moments with Malaika Arora, workout pics and more. In fact, we still can’t get enough of his Paris vacation with Malaika. However, Arjun is making the headlines today for his adorable post with his little niece Thea Marwah which has got our and Malaika’s attention.

To note, Thea happens to be Mohit Marwah and Antara’s daughter. In the pic, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor was seen dressed in a black sweatshirt and a black beanie and was seen holding his niece in his arms who looked cute in her off white outfit. Arjun, being the doting chachu that he is, was seen kissing little Thea. The Ishaqzaade actor captioned the image as, “Saala main toh chacha ban gaya”. Soon, Malaika Arora took to the comment section and dropped a heart emoticon, heart in eyes emoticon and evil eye emoticon.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post and Malaika Arora’s comment:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to the 2014 release action thriller. Also starring Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham, the movie is slated to release on July 29. Besides, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey with Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor calls ladylove Malaika Arora ‘new ace photographer in town’; Here’s what she has to say