Malaika Arora casts a spell on beau Arjun Kapoor in her black avatar as the actor drops a fiery comment

Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora’s black look on social media. Check it out!

Besides and Natasha Dalal’s wedding rumours, and are the next B-town couple whose wedding is highly awaited, and since there is no announcement on the same, what keeps netizens happy is their paparazzi photos and of course, social media PDA. And well, talking about PDA, in the latest, when Malaika Arora posted a photo on Instagram wearing a black dress, beau Arjun Kapoor couldn’t stop himself from staring at the photo as his ladylove cast a spell on him so much so that the Panipat actor left a comment on the photo which read, “Woah,” followed by a fiery emoticon. We totally feel Arjun Kapoor because clearly, Malaika looks like a million bucks in the photo.

A few days back, Arjun Kapoor had accompanied Malaika Arora for her mother’s birthday party, and let us admit, the two really looked good other, and we wish to snap the two more often together in the city. We all know that Malaika Arora has a son from her previous marriage, and when in an interview, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress was asked about Arhaan’s stance on her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika had said that she has had that conversation with her son, and she is happy that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s epic drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon, next, he will be reuniting with his Namaste England co-star, , for Dibakar Banerjee’s dark comedy, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. As for Malaika Arora, she is currently seen judging dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

Check out Malaika Arora's latest black look here:

