Malaika Arora celebrates first Sunday of 2021 with stunning bikini pic, reminds fans to 'make your year count'

had a fabulous end to the year as she was surrounded by her loved ones and was away from the hustle and bustle of the city. For the unversed, the yoga diva celebrated Christmas and rang in the new year with her family and boyfriend in Goa. While social media was flooded with quite a few photos of Malaika and sister Amrita living it up, the diva shared a happy new photo on the first Sunday of the year.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a picture from her holiday and reminded her fans to make their year count. Posing from the pool of her stunning abode, Malaika was all smiles for the camera as she wished her fans and followers a 'happy Sunday'. In the photo, Malaika can be seen donning a printed bikini and smiling away for the camera. Sharing the same, she reminded her fans to make the year count.

She captioned it, "Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday." Check out Malaika's latest photo below:

Apart from spending quality time with her family, Malaika also had boyfriend Arjun Kapoor by her side. The duo set the temperature on the gram soaring with their NYE photo. "It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful," Malaika captioned her photo with Arjun.

Check it out:

Apart from Malaika, several Bollywood celebrities left the city to bring in the new year. From and to and , the year end was all about spending quality time with their loved ones.

Credits :Pinkvilla

