Malaika Arora celebrates her doggo Casper's 7th birthday; WATCH cute video

It is no secret that Malaika Arora loves her dog Casper a lot. She often gets spotted with her dog in the town and it is no denying that apart from being a fitness freak, the actress is an animal lover as well. Her dog Casper has turned seven-year-old today and the actress has celebrated its birthday in the cutest way possible. She shared the joy with her fans on social media as she posted a cute and pawdorable short video on Instagram.

In the heart-melting video, Malaika was seen talking to her doggo in a cute manner. She wished him a happy birthday too and asked him to give high-five. Casper barked excitedly when Malaika said, “you are seven years old.” She also fed him a cake to celebrate the special occasion. The video created a buzz and her fans cannot stop gushing over the cuteness and vibe of the video. They flooded the comment section with sweet comments as well. A fan wrote, “So cute.” Another commented, “So beautiful.” Actress Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey too reacted to Malaika’s post and commented, “Happy Birthday Casper!!! Too Cute” along with a heart emoticon.

Watch Malaika’s video here

On Valentine’s Day, Malaika had taken the internet by storm as she posted a cute photo with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. In the photo, the couple hugged each other. Malaika wrote, “Mine” with a heart emoticon. The actress had also given a glimpse of her date night with her main man in the story section of Instagram. She had captioned, “Its little details that count.”

