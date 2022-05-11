Malaika Arora cheers for beau Arjun Kapoor as he completes 10 years in films: To many more decades

Malaika Arora has congratulated beau Arjun Kapoor as he completed a decade in the film industry. The couple is quite active on social media, and seldom shy away from expressing their love for each other. Netizens swoon over their pictures and posts for each other and keep on coming back for more. A few moments ago, Malaika treated her followers to yet another glimpse of her love and adoration for Arjun as she shared his video on her Instagram space and cheered for him on the special occasion.

Malaika Arora cheers for Arjun Kapoor

Sometime back, Malaika took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a video that Arjun Kapoor had posted earlier today. In the video, he can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a moving car and he records himself on his phone. He had added the title song of his debut film Ishaqzaade that had released on May 11th, 2012. Sharing this snippet on her Instagram stories, Malaika wrote, “Congratulations !!!! To many more decades @arjunkapoor”

Here's a screengrab from Malaika’s story:

Arjun made his debut in Bollywood with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. He shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra in the Habib Faisal directorial. The film followed the story of two star-crossed lovers Parma Chauhan (played by Arjun) and Zoya Qureshi (played by Parineeti), whose families are political rivals. How they transform from being enemies to lovers, and how they escape the claws of their families form the plot of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, he also has The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar and Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

