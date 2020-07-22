Malaika Arora clicks a stunning mirror selfie wearing a mask as she dolls up for her shoot; See PHOTO

Today, Chaiyya Chaiyya actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a photo wherein she is seen getting ready for her shoot while wearing a mask; Take a look

is a true blue diva and as much as fans love to see her glamorous photos, they equally love to see her no-make looks, and today, Malaika Arora treated her fans to a mirror selfie wherein she is seen getting her hair and make-up as in the photo, this 46-year-old actress is seen clicking a selfie while wearing a mask, and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Clearly this is a no no…” Earlier, Malaika was snapped on the streets of Mumbai with her pet Casper as she stepped out for an evening walk, and fans were happy to snap photos of Malaika after a long time.

Since the past few months, Malaika Arora has been quarantining at home with son and thanks to social media, she used to often share sneak-peek of her quarantine and from cooking, working out to virtually chilling with her girl gang, Malaika Arora has been making the most of the lockdown. Now on the work front, we all know that the shootings for non-fiction shows has started, however, Malaika Arora skipped the shooting for India's Best Dancer, wherein she is seen judging the show and Remo D'Souza stepped into Arora's shoes as Malaika was not too sure about shooting in the current scenario.

However, since Malaika is seen getting her hair and make-up done in her latest photos, fans feel that the actress is back to work and on the sets of India’s Best Dancer.

