  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora clicks a stunning mirror selfie wearing a mask as she dolls up for her shoot; See PHOTO

Today, Chaiyya Chaiyya actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a photo wherein she is seen getting ready for her shoot while wearing a mask; Take a look
2027 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora clicks a stunning mirror selfie wearing a mask as she dolls up for her shoot; See PHOTOMalaika Arora clicks a stunning mirror selfie wearing a mask as she dolls up for her shoot; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malaika Arora is a true blue diva and as much as fans love to see her glamorous photos, they equally love to see her no-make looks, and today, Malaika Arora treated her fans to a mirror selfie wherein she is seen getting her hair and make-up as in the photo, this 46-year-old actress is seen clicking a selfie while wearing a mask, and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Clearly this is a no no…” Earlier, Malaika was snapped on the streets of Mumbai with her pet Casper as she stepped out for an evening walk, and fans were happy to snap photos of Malaika after a long time.  

Since the past few months, Malaika Arora has been quarantining at home with son Arhaan Khan and thanks to social media, she used to often share sneak-peek of her quarantine and from cooking, working out to virtually chilling with her girl gang, Malaika Arora has been making the most of the lockdown. Now on the work front, we all know that the shootings for non-fiction shows has started, however, Malaika Arora skipped the shooting for India's Best Dancer, wherein she is seen judging the show and Remo D'Souza stepped into Arora's shoes as Malaika was not too sure about shooting in the current scenario.

However, since Malaika is seen getting her hair and make-up done in her latest photos, fans feel that the actress is back to work and on the sets of India’s Best Dancer.

Check out the post here:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement