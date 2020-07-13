Malaika Arora comfortably sips onto her cuppa and urges all to stay at home amid COVID 19 outbreak; See Pic

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a boomerang as she sipped on to her cuppa at home amid the COVID 19 lockdown. The star urged all to stay at home amid the rise in the number of cases.

It has over 3 months since the nation has been following certain lockdown restrictions due to the COVID 19 pandemic. One of the states that have been on exercising extreme caution in India is Maharashtra as the number of cases has been on the rise. Amid this, everyone has been advised to stay at home as much as possible. Actors too have been spending time at home. Speaking of this, has been making the most of the lockdown by spending time at home with her son and pet Casper. She also has been urging others to do the same.

Taking to Instagram last evening, Malaika shared a boomerang and urged all to stay indoors amid the rising COVID 19 cases. In the post, we can see Malaika clad in casuals with a pair of spectacles. As she sipped onto her cuppa in her floral mug, the gorgeous star urged everyone to stay home. She used Instagram’s ‘Ghar Pe raho’ sticker to ask everyone to stay indoors amid the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. Over the past few days, Malaika has also been sharing home remedies on social media.

From cooking to chilling with her pet dog to spending time with her son, the gorgeous star has been using the self-quarantine time at home judiciously. The gorgeous star was shooting for a reality dance show, India’s Best Dancer with other judges on Sony TV before the nation went into lockdown. Often, the actress misses her shoots. However, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, she has been working out virtually and has been staying indoors.

Here is Malaika Arora’s latest post:

