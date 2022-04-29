Malaika Arora confidently shows her accident scar in her latest post; Check

Malaika Arora’s fans were left worried after news of her meeting with an accident surfaced online. The actress suffered injuries after some cars collided with each other on the Mumbai-Pune highway. While the actress is still recovering, she has resumed work. On Thursday, the fitness queen shared a selfie from her car while she was sipping her green juice. But what caught everyone’s attention was the scar on her forehead.

Malaika looked stunning in open hair and statement sunglasses. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Not without my green juice full of goodness n collagen." For the unversed, her car met with an accident on April 2 night. She was rushed to the hospital and was kept for a one-day observation. A week later, Malaika penned a lengthy gratitude note which read, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.” The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress added, “Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff.”

Take a look:

Malaika had thanked her doctors for taking care of her. "My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I'm now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I'm a fighter and I'll be back before you know it!" she had concluded.

