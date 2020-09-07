Malaika Arora CONFIRMS testing positive for COVID 19, issues official statement; See Post

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora confirms testing positive of the novel Coronavirus as she took to Instagram to issues a statement.

Yesterday, took to social media to inform everyone that he has tested positive of COVID 19 and soon after, it was being reported that , too, has tested positive. And today, Malaika Arora, who is currently seen as a judge on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, took to Instagram to confirm of testing positive of COVID. Taking to Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”

Soon after, Bipasha Basu, Sussanne Khan, Neena Gupta and others wished her speedy recovery. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the Panipat actor shared the news on social media as he wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus." Soon after, , Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, , and others wished him speedy recovery.

Also, few days back, it was being reported that the 7-8 unit members of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer tested positive for the novel virus after which the shoot was suspended.

Credits :Instagram

