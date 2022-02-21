Malaika Arora congratulates newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar: Lots of love n happiness

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have embarked on their new journey as a married couple and best wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 19 with special vows at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse. Now, Malaika Arora took to her social media handle and congratulated the newly married couple in town.

Sharing an old picture of Farhan and Shibani, Malaika wrote, “Congratulations, Farhan, Shibani...lots of love n happiness (sic)." Responding to the heartwarming wish, Shibani reposted the picture and thanked Malaika for her love. Yesterday, Hrithik's mom Pinkie took to social media handle and described Farhan and Shibani's marriage ceremony as 'surreal'. Sharing a picture from the wedding, she wrote, "It was too special, total bliss to have witnessed a marriage ceremony that was surreal, simplicity was the key ingredient .......God bless @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar. congratulations (sic)!!!!!!!!!!!"

Today, on February 21, the couple registered their marriage and made their first appearance together post-wedding. The newlyweds twinned in pastel hues and happily posed for cameras. They also distributed sweets among the paparazzi outside the venue. On Saturday, the couple ditched a traditional Marathi wedding and nikkah and instead chose to walk down the aisle in the presence of their family. They even read vows for each other. The ceremony was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Zoya Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and others.

