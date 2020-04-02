Malaika Arora cooks besan laddoos amid quarantine and we wish we could get a bite of those; WATCH

Today, during the self-isolation period, Malaika Arora took to social media to share a series of videos wherein she is seen cooking besan laddoos.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown, , is obviously, staying indoors and which is why, we aren’t getting her going-to-the-gym photos. However, in such difficult times, when B-town celebs are in quarantine mode, staying indoors, everyone is making the most of the time and while is working out and washing utensils, is sketching, and is reading, Malaika Arora, besides, of course, working out, is taking to cooking. Today, this 46-year-old actress took to social media to share a series of videos wherein she is seen making besan ladoos.

In one of the videos, Malaika is seen sitting on the floor and making ladoos as she reveals that this is the first time that she has made these ladoos. In the said videos, Malaika is seen preparing for the sweet dish that she made from scratch using a friend's recipe and seemed delighted when they turned out looking perfect. Sharing the picture of her perfectly made besan ke laddoo, Malaika wrote on social media, "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat. All the perks of staying at home …” Well, we too wish to get a bite of those delicious ladoos. Earlier, Malaika had shared another video on social media wherein she was seen cooking a dish and alongside, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress wrote, “I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking…”

On the work front, Malaika Arora was seen as a judge on dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

Check out the video of Malaika Arora making Besan ke laddoos here:

