Malaika Arora cooks up a storm in kitchen as she bakes banana ice cream and walnut cake & we are taking notes

is, just like all of us, indoors amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, and since we are not getting treated to her going to the gym photos, what keeps all of her fans happy is the plain fact that she makes sure to treat her fans to her candid photos and videos on social media. Knowing that Malaika Arora is a fitness freak, she makes sure to workout at home amid quarantine and besides working out, this Munni Badnaam actress has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen. That’s right!

We say this because ever since PM Narendra Modi announced that during the increasing cases of Covid 19 in India, the entire country will be under a lockdown and that is when Malaika has been making the most her quarantine and cooking. From besan laddoos, paniyaram, to vegetable stew, 46-year-old Malaika Arora has been sharing her cooking diaries from her kitchen and in the latest, Malaika Arora made a walnut cake and banana ice cream as she shared a photo on Instagram.

Yesterday, when posted a video on social media which had him try his hands at baking for the first time, Malaika Arora left a comment on his post as she wrote ‘Hmm’. Well, we think Malaika was upset over the fact that she won’t be able to taste what Arjun is baking. On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer where she judged alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Check out Malaika Arora's post wherein she baked walnut cake and banana ice-cream:

