Malaika Arora cooks up a storm in the kitchen, teases with glimpse of her healthy meal; Maheep & Sophie react

Malaika Arora took to social media to share a photo of herself from her kitchen as she got down to cooking a healthy dish. The gorgeous star asked all to guess what she was making and Maheep Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and others commented.

is quite the health and fitness enthusiast and her posts on social media are often filled with inspiration for all to be healthy. From sharing her tricks and tips to eating right to dropping yoga poses, Malaika tries her best to spread the importance of health and fitness among fans. Speaking of this, with her recent photo, Malaika gave all a glimpse of a healthy meal that she was cooking up in her kitchen and left fans curious to know what it was.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a photo in which she is seen standing near a stove as a dish is cooking on it. She is seen clad in a white and blue striped oversized shirt with her hair neatly tied up in a bun. From the dish being cooked in a pan, Malaika picked up a small piece and tasted it. The moment of the tasting was captured in the frame and Malaika's cute expression while tasting the dish left fans excited to know more about the dish.

Further, Maheep Kapoor and Sophie Choudry, who are close friends of Malaika reacted in the comments. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Something exciting is cooking and I cannot wait to share it with you all. Any guesses though?" Sophie wrote, "Need a professional taster? Just one floor above." Maheep guessed the dish and wrote, "Karela."

Recently, Malaika spent the Holi weekend with beau and photos from the trip went viral on social media. Malaika had shared a photo of Arjun skipping and working out on their holiday while her own photos in a colourful gown left fans impressed with her style.

