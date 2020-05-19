Malaika Arora cuddling with her son Arhaan Khan in a THROWBACK photo is all things love; Take a look

Malaika Arora looks delightful as she hugs her son, Arhaan Khan, in a throwback photo; Take a look

Amidst the lockdown, is in quarantine with her son, , at her residence and since we aren’t getting any new paparazzi or going to the gym photos of Malaika, today, we stumbled upon a major throwback photo of Malaika Arora with her son when her son was a toddle and Malaika was younger and in the photo, the mother-son duo are seen posing for the camera. Well, it was on the occasion of Mother’s Day that son Arhaan shared the photo with her mother on social media and as for Malaika, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress had shared pictures with her mother and her son Arhaan Khan on her Instagram channel. In the pictures, her mother was seen taking a selfie with the actress while in another one Malaika can be seen holding baby Arhaan in her arms.

Along with the pictures, Malaika penned a heartfelt note that read, “When u plant a seed, it needs love and care to grow into a beautiful tree. It needs water, air, sunlight and nurturing. That is a Mother! She is our sunlight, she is our water, she is our air. She is life! I am lucky I have my mamma and I am lucky that I am one. Happy Mother's Day to alll........ my superhero #todayneveryday". Now we all know that Malaika Arora is dating and during a recent interview, when Malaika was asked as to how did her son react to the news of her love affair with Arjun, she had said that “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today…”

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta and Terence Lewis

Check out Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan's photo here:

