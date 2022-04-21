Malaika Arora on dating Arjun Kapoor & 12 year gap: It's considered sacrilege for women to date a younger man.

Malaika Arora often makes headlines for several reasons. One such popular reason, over the years, has been her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The couple share an age gap of almost 12 years and have faced criticism in the past on social media. Trolls have also critiqued the couple who found love after Malaika Arora got divorced to Arbaaz Khan.

In a recent interview with HELLO! India, Malaika opened up on dating after divorce. The diva pointed out that there is a 'misogynist approach' to females dating younger men. "It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce," Malaika said.

Adding, "There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man." Malaika revealed that she follows her mother's teachings. "I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent," Malaika said.

Earlier this month, Malaika was also involved in an unfortunate car accident. However, she is now on her road to recovery and working towards a happier and fitter life. "I'm a strong woman and a work in progress. I work on myself to ensure that I'm stronger, fitter and happier every day," Malaika asserts.

