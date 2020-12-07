Malaika Arora is 'Decembering' with her girl gang as she surrounds herself with good food & great company

In the pictures, the girl gang can be seen cramming up for a selfie as Malaika Arora managed to capture them all. Check out their photos below.

seems to have already kick-started the festive celebrations for the month of December. After beginning the Christmas decorations at home, Malaika was seen out and about over the weekend catching up with her friends for a Sunday brunch. While the paparazzi snapped Malaika in a stunning white outfit, she gave us a closer glimpse of the great time she had with her friends on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Malaika reposted all the photos that her friends Vahbiz Mehta, Aditi Govitrikar and Delnaz among others had shared. Designer Vikram Phadnis was also seen chilling with group as they tucked into some great food and had each other for company.

In the pictures, the girl gang can be seen cramming up for a selfie as Malaika managed to capture them all. In another group photo, they all can be seen dishing out their fun poses for the camera. While Vahbiz captioned it, "Sober Sunday," Malaika reposted it on her timeline and captioned it "Decembering." We also got to see a fun boomerang video of the girl gang toasting to better times ahead.

Check out Malaika's 'Decembering' photos below:

With lockdown restrictions now lifted, Malaika is snapped almost every other day as she heads out for her yoga or pilates class. Apart from staying fit and religiously practising yoga, Malaika also runs her own yoga studio and is often snapped there. On the personal front, Malaika recently took a vacation with boyfriend in Dharamshala where the actor was shooting for his horror comedy.

