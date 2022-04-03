Malaika Arora discharged from hospital a day after car accident, recovering at home.

Almost a day after Malaika Arora was admitted to a nearby hospita on the city's outskirts after being involved in a car accident, the fitness diva was discharged. According to latest reports, Malaika is back home and recovering in the comfort of her own home. The accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The Khopoli Police had taken charge of the matter.

As per Apollo Hospital's statement on Saturday night, Malaika sustained no major injury and was kept under observation at the hospital. "Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," the hospital statement read.

ETimes also reached out to Malaika's sister Amrita Arora who confirmed the happenings of the accident and in a message told, "Malaika is now getting better." Sharing an update on Sunday, Amrita once again confirmed that Malaika was brought home. "She’s is fine and recovering at home now," Amirta said.

A police official on Saturday dished out details about the accident and said, "Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear." Reports also revealed that an FIR in the matter was registered to investigate the accident.

