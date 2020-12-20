  1. Home
Malaika Arora ditches her Sunday pyjamas and goes all glam in white and gold as she shares a stunning photo

Ahead of Christmas festivities at home, Malaika Arora ditched her cozy Sunday outfit and dished out a stunning white and gold look.
56134 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora ditches her Sunday pyjamas and goes all glam in white and gold as she shares a stunning photo.
Malaika Arora is all about staying fit and glamorous and the diva often makes heads turn with her avatar. While we often spot Malaika out and about in the city in her gym wear or casual wear, today she changed things up a bit. The fitness diva, however, ditched her Sunday pyjamas ahead of Christmas festivities at home and shared a stunning photo for the gram. Rocking a white and gold look, Malaika posed for the camera. 

In the photo, Malaika can be seen wearing a white co-ord set with chunky gold earrings. As she left her tresses flowing, Malaika completed her look with a dark red lip and added a pop of colour to her outfit. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Hello Sunday .....jus smile n be happy." The comments section was flooded with praises for the yoga enthusiast as fans and followers dropped hearts and fire emojis. 

Check out Malaika's Sunday look: 

Meanwhile, December seems to be the favourite month of Malaika as she continues to share her all the festive happenings on Instagram. From getting her home Christmas ready to hosting guests, Malaika has been going all out. Recently, Malaika and her girl gang which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor reunited for a dinner party. The shutterbugs caught a glimpse of Kareena and Malaika as they stepped out of their friend Mallika Bhatt’s home over the weekend. 

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora step out after dining at a friend's place

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Mesmerising beauty!

